Danske Spil reports rise in profit for Q3

The Danish operator Danske Spil saw growth in its lotteries division.

Denmark.- The Danish national lotteries operator Danske Spil has reported a rise in Q3 revenue and profit. Revenue was up 2.4 per cent year-on-year at DKK3.69bn (€494m) and profit was up 8.5 per cent at DKK1.37bn.

The lotteries segment drove the growth, with Danske Lotteri Spil generating DKK2.07bn, a rise of 3.1 per cent year-on-year thanks to strong Eurojackpot sales on the back of bigger jackpots and new draws on Tuesdays. Meanwhile, revenue from Danske Licens Spil, which runs sports betting and online casino, fell by 1.6 per cent to DKK1.21bn due to a drop in sports betting and the impact of responsible gambling measures, including lower deposit limits.

Elite Gaming, Danske Spil’s gaming hall brand, generated revenue of DKK217m, down 2.7 per cent. Danske Klasselotteri revenue rose 39.7 per cent to DKK183m, and the contribution from the Swush fantasy sports brand rose 10 per cent to DK11m.

Danske Spil is maintaining its forecast for the full year, predicting revenue of between DKK5bn and DKK5.2bn. It expects net profit to reach between DKK1.7bn and DKK1.8bn.

For 2022, the former state monopoly reported “satisfactory” gross gaming revenue of DKK4.98bn (€668.4m), up 3 per cent year-on-year. Danske Lotteri Spil GGR generated DKK2.81bn, up just 0.7 per cent.