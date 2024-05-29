Danish gambling regulator launches consultation on new data requirements

The changes are due to be introduced in 2025.

Denmark.- The Danish gambling regulator Spillemyndigheden has opened a consultation on proposed changes to requirements for reporting game data. The changes are due to be introduced from next year.

The proposals include new data requirements for sports betting licensees, which must report all sports bets as separate transactions, detailing individual selections in combination bets in order to provide clarity on the handling of selections. Meanwhile, online poker operators must specify the types of poker games, e.g. tournaments and cash games. Operators will also need to provide test data for jackpots.

Other amendments include changes in the wording used in reports. Stakeholders can submit feedback up until June 10. Details of the new requirements are available on Spillemyndigheden’s website.

Danish gambling revenue

Earlier this month, Spillemyndigheden published Danish gambling market figures for March 2024. Gross gaming revenue (GGR) was up by 5 per cent year-on-year at DKK 627m ($84.1m). Online casino contributed DKK 310m (up 20 per cent) and land-based casinos DKK 28m (up 14 per cent).

Betting revenue was DKK 183m, 29 per cent of all GGR but down 15 per cent year-on-year. Over two-thirds of betting was via mobile. Of online casino revenue, 77 per cent was from machines, 7 per cent from blackjack and 6 per cent from roulette.