Danish gambling regulator hits SkillOnNet with injunctions

The regulator cites breaches of anti-money laundering rules.

Denmark.- The Danish gambling regulator Spillemyndigheden has issued three injunctions and two charges against SkillOnNet for alleged breaches of the country’s Money Laundering Act. It said that material supplied by the operator failed to comply with AML regulations.

The regulator identified violations of rules pertaining to the documentation of controls, risk assessments and business procedures for internal controls. Spillemyndigheden also charged SkillOnNet for breaching whistleblower rules.

SkillOnNet must submit a revised risk assessment and procedures for checking internal controls within two months and must provide documentation showing that checks on internal controls have been carried out.

Spillemyndigheden said: “Adequate risk assessment, business procedures and whistleblower arrangements are fundamental to the Money Laundering Act. The seriousness of the breach has therefore led to three injunctions and two prosecutions.”

Last week, Spillemyndigheden reported that it will target new illegal gambling threats on social media. It said it would work with tech platform operators to tackle streamers and influencers promoting unlicensed gambling sites.

The regulator took action against a streamer last year, having filed a report after repeated warnings. This initial case led to a fine in August after the police agreed that the streamer had breached Denmark’s Gaming Act. Spillemyndigheden says it has since reported two more cases to the police and will continue to monitor this activity.