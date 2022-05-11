Dakota Sioux Casino is latest in South Dakota to offer sports betting

Dakota Sioux Casino & Hotel in Watertown has added sports betting to its offering with the new Dakota Nation Sports Book.

US.- Following multiple sports betting openings in Deadwood, the only territory in South Dakota to offer legal gambling, Dakota Sioux Casino & Hotel in Watertown has become the latest venue to add sports betting to its offering.

Its new Dakota Nation Sports Book offers straight bets, parlays and round robins. Bettors can wager on money lines, spread, over/unders and prop bets.

Dakota Sioux Casino is the latest venue to open a Dakota Nation Sports Book lounge, following Dakota Magic Casino and Hotel in Hankinson, North Dakota; and Dakota Connection Casino in Sisseton, South Dakota, which features a smaller version of the Dakota Nation Sports Book lounge.

The sportsbooks covers all major sports, including the NFL, the NBA, MLB, the NHL, NCAA football, NCAA men’s basketball, golf, NASCAR, the WNBA and Formula 1 racing. Dakota Sioux also offers teasers for basketball and football games, offering better odds, according to sportsbook manager Robert Fairweather. For basketball, there are 5, 5.5 and 6-point teasers. For football, there are 6, 6.5 and 7-point teasers.

The cage handles any payouts for winning tickets, but sports betting kiosks are available 24/7.

“Once we open the counter, I will have writers/tellers that you will be able to place bets with and redeem winning tickets, but that won’t be available 24/7. If the sportsbook is closed, the cafe is still able to handle payouts”, Fairweather stated.

Mobile sports betting bills fails in South Dakota

In March, the House State Affairs Committee voted 10-3 against Senate Joint Resolution 502, which proposed a constitutional amendment to broaden the state’s gambling rules to allow sports wagers to be placed through electronic devices.

Supporters of the legislation argued that South Dakota is missing out on millions of dollars in revenue by continuing to prohibit online sports wagering. Despite the senate committee’s rejection of the proposal, supporters are optimistic about the chances of a citizen-led ballot initiative if lawmakers don’t continue to oppose mobile sports wagering.

Governor Kristi Noem’s administration oppose the proposal as does the Family Heritage Alliance. For now, the city of Deadwood is the only territory in South Dakota to offer legal gambling. Sports betting has been allowed in Deadwood since 2020 but players must be at a Deadwood casino.