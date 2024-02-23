Cyprus launches gambling self-exclusion platform

The National Self-Exclusion Platform forms part of the country’s Safer Gambling Strategy.

Cyprus.- The island nation of Republic of Cyprus has announced the launch of its National Self-Exclusion Platform (NSEP). Part of the country’s 2022-2025 Safer Gambling Strategy, the initiative is overseen by the National Betting Authority

The platform allows players to self-exclude from all online operators licensed in the country. After registration, customers will only be able to withdraw funds. Players will not be able to create new accounts with any operator.

The regulator said the scheme would expand to add new features and provide more protection for customers as the gambling market grows.

Ioanna Fiakkou, President of the NBA, said: “This is a robust tool for every player designed to promote safer betting behaviour and safeguarding vulnerable groups of people. The development of the National Self-Exclusion Platform underscores the NBA’s dedication to player protection and the establishment of a sustainable and fair betting sector. The platform at this point offers self-exclusion from online betting service providers, but its operation is dynamic and poised to integrate additional functionalities.

“We extend a public invitation to all stakeholders to join our efforts for safeguarding society and include specific groups such as athletes in the platform’s operations, in collaboration with relevant federations and governmental bodies, to join the platform. Through this collaborative effort, we aim to strengthen the fight against match-fixing and enhance transparency in sports, aligning with key objectives outlined in the Authority’s strategic framework.

“We are particularly satisfied to witness the realisation of another significant milestone, as we advance towards achieving the goals set forth in the Safer Gambling Strategy, reinforcing protective measures for the public and fostering the industry’s sustainability in the right direction”.

Last month, police in Cyprus reported six arrests in a raid targeting illegal gambling. The incident occurred at a cafe in Paphos.

Police spokesman Michalis Nikolaou said police had stepped up enforcement activities for the festive period. They found five people allegedly gambling with dice and arrested them along with the manager of the venue.

Nikolaou said officers had seized 104 playing cards and 52 gambling chips. Those arrested were accused in writing and released to be summoned for appearance at a later date. Police say that one of the six had faced fines in the past.