Culinary Union workers reach tentative agreement with Strat Las Vegas

US.- The Culinary Union has announced that it has reached a tentative agreement on a five-year contract with Strat Las Vegas for its 700 hospitality workers.

The union has already reached agreements with MGM, Caesars and Wynn Resorts. However, 17 independent and downtown Las Vegas casinos remain in negotiations affecting 7,700 casino workers. Culinary Workers Union Local 226 and Bartenders Union Local 165 have sett a strike deadline of February 2 at 5am Pacific time for a new deal to be agreed upon or workers could strike just a week before the Super Bowl.

