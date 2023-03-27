CT Interactive’s representative will visit GAT

GAT Expo Cartagena will take place on March 29-30, 2023 in Las Américas Convention Center.

Press release.- CT Interactive is excited to announce that Diego Verano, head of business development LatAm, will present the company at the GAT exposition in Cartagena, Colombia.

“The Latin American market is of extreme importance for our company and this is why we have been so active on it lately. It is with great pleasure that I announce that CT Interactive products have been a matter of great interest from the local operators”, commented Diego Verano.

He also added that different brands have already reached out to him for a meeting and explained: “When companies hear about our 200+ award-winning games portfolio, they want to see it. This exhibition gives a lot of opportunities and I plan on using all of them.”

With over 20 years of experience, GAT Expo managed to become one of the leading international business shows of the gaming industry in Latin America. The event gathers participants from more than 25 counties to do business and show land-based equipment, online games, live casino, sports betting, virtual games and more.