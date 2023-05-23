CT Gaming to showcase latest innovations at Belgrade Future Gaming

The event will be held in Belgrade, Serbia, on May 30-31.

Press release.- CT Gaming is thrilled to announce that they’re participating in the upcoming Belgrade Future Gaming Fair. The event will take place on the 30th and 31st of May in Belgrade, Serbia, where they will be showcasing their new and popular products and solutions for the land-based gaming industry.

Visitors can join CT Gaming’s team on stand B1 to get a first-hand look at their top products including the EZ Modulo 32/32/27, EZ Modulo 27/27/22 and the top-performing Next Slot Cabinet with its sleek design and advanced features.

CT Gaming’s multigame line-up will include the popular Diamond King 2 and Diamond Tree which are all part of the progressive 3-level Diamond Tree Jackpot which can be won on any bet.

Attendees can also expect to see their latest multigame Diamond King 3, which will be featured for the very first time during the Belgrade Future Gaming fair. The multigame features an enhanced version of 3 of the most beloved games from the legendary Mega Jack, establishing a strong groundwork for success.

“Created for all generations, Mega Jack’s legendary power trio Cherry Party, Aztec Gold and Champagne Party are back and better than ever. This is a great opportunity to experience those timeless classics in a new and modern way” commented Biser Bozhanov, director of Business Development and Strategies at CT Gaming.

Also on display will be Rhino, their casino management system which has been refined and updated following the new industry trends and customers’ preferences.

Veronika Angelova, sales manager for the Balkan Region, emphasized the importance of the Belgrade Future Gaming fair for CT Gaming, stating “As a company, we value the opportunity to present our innovative products and cutting-edge technology, and we are especially thrilled to do so in Serbia, a very important market for us. Over the years, we have established long and strong partnerships in Serbia, and we look forward to strengthening them further through this event.”

