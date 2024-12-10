Countdown starts for Ortak x B.F.T.H. Arena Awards 3.0

The event will take place on December 13 at the Grand InterContinental Hotel in UAE’s Ras Al Khaimah.

Press release.- The final stretch for the Ortak x B.F.T.H. Arena Awards 3.0 is here, as the highly anticipated event will take place on December 13. From December 12-14, industry leaders will gather at the grand InterContinental Hotel in UAE’s Ras Al Khaimah, bringing to life the ultimate blend of igaming and Web3.

Revamped nomination list

The third edition of the Ortak x B.F.T.H. Arena Awards is bigger than it has ever been. The nominations list this year includes industry-familiar categories such as the Best Online Casino Game, Best FTN Casino Game, Rising Star Provider, and Best Innovative Gamification Feature.

On top of this, the nominations list is shifting into higher gear by being merged with Ortak themes, leading to the following new Ortak-related casino categories:

Best Ortak Live Casino Game Category

Best Ortak Casino Game Category

Best Ortak Slot Game Category

Best Ortak Crash Game Category

For the first time, Ortak-assigned awards have been introduced that are judged independently by the Ortak committee, based on real-life data. These include:

Highest Value Ortak Collection

Highest Turnover Ortak Collection

Most Valued Ortak NFT

Top Ortak Collector

Best Ortak of the Year

To boost engagement even more, separate voting was held to reveal the Game of Public Choice. All voting processes are overseen by a third-party international auditing firm to ensure maximum transparency.

New concepts unveiled

The unprecedented scope of Ortak x B.F.T.H. Arena Awards 3.0 opens up new opportunities for recognising and celebrating new ideas and novel concepts. The stakes are raised high as more than 160 submissions have come in from 70+ game providers.

During the event, BetConstruct co-founder and visionary Vigen Badalyan will share business insights on upcoming ventures and introduce new visions for the innovative Ortak platform.

See also: Ortak x B.F.T.H. Arena Awards: a retrospective in excellence

“Winners of the Ortak x B.F.T.H. Arena Awards 3.0 will be revealed in an epic ceremony on December 13 and attendees can expect a showdown unlike anything the industry has seen. All eyes are on Ras Al Khaimah for a proper send-off to 2024”, the firm stated.