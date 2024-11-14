Cordish Companies announces revamp at Xfinity Live! in Philadelphia

Work on Xfinity Live! and the community plaza at South Philadelphia Sports Complex will last until early 2026.



US.- The Cordish Companies and Comcast Spectacor have unveiled a plan for a $15m upgrade at Xfinity Live! and the surrounding community plaza at the South Philadelphia Sports Complex in Pennsylvania. The project will be completed in early 2026 and the facility will remain open throughout construction.

The expansion includes external and internal elements, including a central two-storey building. The space will include an open-air beer garden, bars, an outdoor area featuring a stage, an upgraded turf area, an area to host food trucks and LED screens for sports watching.

Blake Cordish, principal of The Cordish Companies, said: “We are proud to continue investing in South Philadelphia to create an unparalleled experience for guests and fans. This investment reflects our commitment to create a gathering space for festivals, sports viewing, and community events unlike anything in the area. We look forward to offering an enhanced experience that will continue to make Xfinity Live! the heart of Philadelphia’s Sports Complex for years to come.”

See also: Gaming in Pennsylvania: Live! Casino Pittsburgh opens high-limit table games room

Phil Laws, chief operating officer at Wells Fargo Center, added: “The Xfinity Live! expansion is the final step in our recent efforts to enhance the Wells Fargo Center and Sports Complex and is a precursor to our broader project to create a world-class, year-round sports and entertainment district. The Sports Complex is a unique destination that is home to all of Philadelphia’s professional teams, and this is a natural next step in its evolution that will create more gathering spaces for visitors for a variety of events. We are confident this project will be a keystone for Philadelphia’s continued growth.”

Erin Seifert, director of operations for Xfinity Live!, said: “We are thrilled to unveil our vision for the new community plaza and continue interior upgrades at Xfinity Live! The expanded plaza at Xfinity Live! will serve as a central hub for the Sports Complex, with new offerings such as an open-air beer garden, enhanced bar space, and outdoor gathering areas. We look forward to welcoming more guests and fans than ever before.”

