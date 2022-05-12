Push Gaming and Coolbet sign content agreement

The casino supplier’s titles will be available on Coolbet’s platform.

US.- Casino supplier Push Gaming and GAN-owned gaming operator Coolbet have signed an agreement that will see the supplier’s games integrated into the operator’s portfolio. Push’s titles such as Nightfall, Big Bamboo, the upcoming Fat Bunker and its Jammin’ Jars series will be offered on Coolbet’s platform.

Push Gaming head of sales, Fiona Hickey, said: “It is a pleasure to partner with Coolbet, this deal comes at an exciting time as we continue to work on providing the industry with our most varied and high-quality releases to date.

“Equally, Coolbet currently operates in Ontario and has a presence in Latin America and this represents a great opportunity for both parties to focus on future growth in these burgeoning markets.”

Coolbet head of casino and games, Patrik Backlund, added: “Providing our players with the highest standard of engaging titles available on the market has always been a key goal of ours. We are incredibly proud of this latest deal with Push Gaming, which will help us further achieve this target.

“Push’s vast portfolio of fan-favourite titles will both engage and excite our players and we look forward to seeing the reception its extensive slot offering will receive.”

In 2021, GAN Limited acquired the Vincent Group, parent company of renowned operator Coolbet. The $175m cash and stock deal was first announced in November 2020 and helped position GAN as a full service B2B solutions provider for real-money gaming in the US market. Coolbet’s sports betting technology was incorporated into GAN’s library.

GAN Limited completes acquisition of Silverback Gaming

In September, the gaming software provider GAN Limited announced it completed its acquisition of Bulgaria and UK-based online casino game developer Silverback Gaming on undisclosed terms. GAN has exclusive rights globally to all current and future Silverback online games. The company expects to include 50 new slot games in the next three years.