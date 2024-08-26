Connecticut sports betting handle reaches $121.8m in July

The handle increased by 33 per cent from July 2023.

US.- Connecticut’s sports betting handle was $121.8m in July, up 33 per cent from July 2023 and down 18 per cent from June 2024. The three online sportsbooks combined generated $116.4m in wagers and $14.6m in revenue.

According to the Connecticut Department of Consumer Protection, gross revenue was $15.1m, up 42 per cent from the same month in 2023 and up 2 per cent month-over-month. Adjusted revenue was $12.7m.

Sports betting operators handed out over $3m in promotional credits, and the state registered $1.7m of tax revenue.

Connecticut Lottery launches iLottery platform

The Connecticut Lottery has announced the launch of its iLottery platform, which will allow players to participate in online lottery and draw games. Connecticut becomes the 11th state to offer online lottery sales.

The new CT Lottery mobile app allows players to personalise their lottery experience, such as saving numbers and wagers, grouping preferred games for easy purchasing, and setting limits for wagering and time spent on the app. The app also includes the ability to view winning numbers and scan lottery tickets purchased at retail to check if they have won. Players will have access to KENO, Powerball, Mega Millions, Lucky for Life, Lotto, Cash5, Play3, and Play4.