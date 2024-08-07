Foxwoods Resort Casino in Connecticut unveils new high-limit gaming area

Foxwoods Resort Casino has opened Club Newport.

US.- Foxwoods Resort Casino in Connecticut has announced the opening of Club Newport, its newly revamped high-limit gaming area with 35 high-limit table games in the Grand Pequot Casino.

Table games include Mini-Baccarat, Blackjack, Craps, Pai-Gow Poker, Pai-Gow Tiles, Roulette and Face-Up Pai Gow. Two private themed salons have been added, offering additional games. Foxwoods president and CEO Jason Guyot said that Club Newport is symbolic of a “significant shift in high-limit gaming in the U.S.”

“This groundbreaking new space is designed to cater to our most distinguished guests, ensuring they experience the pinnacle of our award-winning customer service and gaming offerings. As the premier gaming destination on the East Coast, we are excited to provide unparalleled opportunities that only Foxwoods can offer,” Guyot said in the release.

