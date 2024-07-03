Connecticut Lottery launches iLottery platform

Connecticut becomes the 11th state to offer online lottery sales.

US.- The Connecticut Lottery has announced the launch of its iLottery platform, which will allow players to participate in online lottery and draw games. Connecticut becomes the 11th state to offer online lottery sales.

The new CT Lottery mobile app allows players to personalise their lottery experience, such as saving numbers and wagers, grouping preferred games for easy purchasing, and setting limits for wagering and time spent on the app. The app also includes the ability to view winning numbers and scan lottery tickets purchased at retail to check if they have won. Players will have access to KENO, Powerball, Mega Millions, Lucky for Life, Lotto, Cash5, Play3, and Play4.

Greg Smith, president and CEO of the CT Lottery, said: “iLottery gives Connecticut residents a convenient and secure way to play lottery games, whether choosing the every-four-minutes speed of KENO, the huge, life-changing jackpots available through Powerball and Mega Millions, or the twice-a-day Play3 & Play4.

“In addition to our 2,800 retailer locations, iLottery allows you to pretty much play anytime and anywhere you are. Lottery scratch tickets are only available in retail so be sure to shop retail too.”

Connecticut Lottery Corporation names Frank Suarez as president and CEO

Frank Suarez, currently executive director of the DC Office of Lottery and Gaming, will become permanent President and CEO of the Connecticut Lottery Corporation. The CT Lottery Corporation board of directors has voted on the appointment, which will be effective as of August 1.

Suarez has over 10 years of experience in lottery leadership roles, including seven years with the North Carolina Education Lottery as deputy executive director of brand management and communications.