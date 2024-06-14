Connecticut Lottery Corporation names Frank Suarez as president and CEO

The appointment will be effective from August 1.

US.- Frank Suarez, currently executive director of the DC Office of Lottery and Gaming, will become permanent President and CEO of the Connecticut Lottery Corporation. The CT Lottery Corporation board of directors has voted on the appointment, which will be effective as of August 1.

Suarez has over 10 years of experience in lottery leadership roles, including seven years with the North Carolina Education Lottery as deputy executive director of brand management and communications. he has been with the DC Lottery for the past 3 years currently serves as vice chair of Multi-State Lottery Association’s (MUSL) Product Development Committee and chairman of the MUSL Fast Play Product Group.

The board said Suarez was selected for the position “as his strategic vision, dedication to customer-centric solutions, and commitment to fostering a collaborative and inclusive work environment best aligned with CLC’s core values and vision for the future”.

Robert T. Simmelkjaer, board chair of CLC, said: “We are thrilled to welcome Frank Suarez as our new President and CEO. His exceptional leadership skills, extensive industry experience, and visionary approach make him the perfect choice to guide our company into the next phase of growth and innovation. We are confident that, under his stewardship, we will continue to achieve remarkable success and continue to deliver value to our players and revenue to the State of Connecticut.”

Suarez commented: “I am honored and excited to join the Connecticut Lottery Corporation and to work with the talented team here to drive continued growth and success. Our focus will be on maximizing revenue for the state while maintaining the highest standards of integrity and responsible gaming.”

Suarez replaces Greg Smith, who will assume the position of special consultant to assist with the transition. He plans to retire at the end of September.