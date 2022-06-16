Comtrade Gaming Receives Dun and Bradstreet’s AAA Platinum Award

Comtrade is pleased to announce it has received the AAA Platinum Creditworthiness Certificate of Excellence.

Press release.- Comtrade Gaming, a leading technology supplier to the gaming industry, attends the “Dun & Bradstreet Business Excellence Event: Open the door to new markets with an international certificate of excellence and drive your business” and takes home the AAA Platinum Creditworthiness Certificate of Excellence.

Companies with a platinum creditworthiness rating are the most reliable, credible, and low-risk business subjects for cooperation with all business partners. Comtrade Gaming meets the highest international standard of excellence AAA and is thus one of the most trustworthy business entities that are entitled to use this internationally recognized status.

Aleš Gornjec, Comtrade Gaming CEO, commented on the receiving of the certificate: “We are very pleased to be recognised for our achievements and see our effort being appreciated by our clients, partners, and employees. A continuous drive to improve and excel in all aspects of our business assures us the position of preferred employer for young talents and the leading technology supplier to our clients.”

Comtrade Gaming is no stranger to receiving awards; for instance, the company won the “Important Employer Award” just earlier this year.