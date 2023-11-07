Comtrade Gaming announces a new operator agreement and completed migration with Spinbit

Comtrade Gaming has announced a new partnership with Spinbit, a dynamic online casino and sportsbook provider.

Press release.- Comtrade Gaming has officially unveiled a new partnership with Spinbit, a dynamic online casino and sportsbook provider. The migration of their existing operation over to Comtrade Gaming was completed in September, and it also saw the launch of their sister brand, Spinbet.

Steven Valentine, the chief commercial officer at Comtrade Gaming, expressed, “We are absolutely delighted to announce this new agreement and successful migration of Spinbit. We pride ourselves in working with the best operators and providing them with the tools and resources to achieve their growth plans.

“Migrating live operators is our main focus, and there is always a large, dedicated project team to ensure it’s a success. Within the first week of migration, we already saw a significant increase in Spinbit’s GGR now that they are using our platform.”

He added, “The Spinbit team is rewriting the marketing playbook when it comes to online operations and their attention to detail with player engagement is at the highest level. We look forward to a long and successful partnership with Spinbit, based on a mutual belief in focus for growth through attention to detail.

James Grant, chief operating officer, added: “At Spinbit, our strategic choice of Comtrade Gaming’s iCore platform stems from our recognition of the vital importance of tailored software development to our specific needs. The Comtrade Gaming approach of individual client attention gave us a lot of confidence and seeing the success of their other clients was very reassuring.

“We prioritize innovation as the key to our very ambitious growth plans, we want to break the mould in how we market ourselves and streamline operations, Comtrade Gaming gives us the technical capability to support our strategy. The almost instantaneous significant growth has been highly welcomed, and we look forward to rolling out plans for new markets.

The partnership with Spinbit is underpinned by a dedicated team of top experts in their respective fields, working diligently to ensure a smooth and highly professional migration.

Comtrade Gaming’s iCore online gaming platform is the ideal choice for strategic collaborations that require the management of omnichannel gaming and products. iCore streamlines omnichannel gaming to provide a unified perspective of all player activities and automates bonuses to enhance the overall customer experience.