Comtrade Gaming achieves GLI certification for its igaming platform in Brazil

Brazil.- Comtrade Gaming has announced that it has received GLI (Gaming Laboratories International) certification for its cutting-edge gaming platform in Brazil. This milestone enhances Comtrade Gaming’s commitment to delivering secure and compliant solutions and strengthens its position in the rapidly growing Latin American gaming market.

Steven Valentine, chief commercial officer at Comtrade Gaming stated: “Our GLI certification in Brazil is a significant step forward and we are thrilled to be among the first to achieve it.”

Then, he added: “This certification demonstrates our commitment to providing a reliable and compliant gaming platform that meets the demands of both operators and regulators. We are excited to support the Brazilian gaming market’s growth and continue delivering innovative solutions that enhance player engagement and operational efficiency. The certification is complimented by the fact we now have Portuguese-speaking project managers and business analysts to help our operators in their new launch or migration.”

The GLI certification underscores Comtrade Gaming’s dedication to the highest standards of quality and security. As the Brazilian gaming sector continues to evolve, this achievement ensures that operators can rely on Comtrade Gaming’s platform to meet regulatory requirements while delivering an exceptional gaming experience to players.

Comtrade Gaming’s platform is designed to be flexible and scalable and is already used by many of the world’s most successful operators.