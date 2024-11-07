Comtrade Gaming receives UKGC approval to distribute gaming content

UK players will be able to enjoy Comtrade Gaming's games.

This milestone marks a pivotal step for Comtrade Gaming as it continues to grow within regulated markets and reach new players globally.

Press release.- Comtrade Gaming has obtained a supplier licence from the United Kingdom Gambling Commission (UKGC), allowing players in the UK to enjoy a variety of games from Comtrade Gaming’s portfolio, including our latest Witch Crash’d, Pilot Piggy, Sweet Treasures, Wild Minner, Diamond King, Diamonds in the Sky, White Elephant, and many more.

Steven Valentine, chief commercial officer, said: “This is a significant achievement for Comtrade Gaming. The UK market is a core part of our growth strategy, and this license allows us to bring our games to more operators and players. We’re excited to work with all operators in the UK market and provide a unique gaming experience for their audiences.”

See also: Comtrade Gaming obtains a Romanian licence to distribute its games

The company said this milestone marks a pivotal step as Comtrade Gaming continues to grow within regulated markets and reach new players globally.