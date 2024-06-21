Community groups oppose Times Square casino plan

The No Times Square Casino Coalition has expressed concerns about the impact on quality of life.

US.- A coalition of organisations is opposing Caesar’s bid to build to win one of three downstate casino licences and to build a Vegas-style casino at convert 1515 Broadway, Times Square. TDF (formerly the Theatre Development Fund), the National Organization for Women NYC (NOW NYC), and the Council of Chelsea Block Associations have joined the No Times Square Casino Coalition.

The group’s concerns range from declining property values to gambling addiction, crime and the overall impact on quality of life. NOW NYC President Sonia Ossorio raised fears about human trafficking and exploitation due to the proximity to the Port Authority Bus Terminal. A survey by the coalition found that 71 per cent of registered voters in the area opposed the casino plan.