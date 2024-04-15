Commission probes future of gambling in Ohio



The Ohio Study Commission on the Future of Gaming is soliciting input.

US.- The State of Ohio is conducting a review of its gambling landscape. The Ohio Study Commission on the Future of Gaming is seeking input on all facets of the industry, including the potential addition of igaming.

Some racinos have advocated for expanding gambling options beyond video lottery terminals (VLTs). This would likely require a constitutional amendment. Currently, only the state’s four casinos are permitted to offer these games. Opinions among casinos vary. PENN Entertainment, operator of the Hollywood properties, is in favour. Dan Reinhard, from JACK Entertainment has expressed concerns about the oversaturation of the market.



