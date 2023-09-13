Colorado sports betting handle comes in at $281.1m in July

Gross revenue was up 171 per cent compared to the previous month.

It was the first time the state’s handle fell below $300m since August 2022.

US.- Colorado’s sports betting handle totalled $281.1m in July. That’s an increase of 8.9 per cent year-on-year but a 9.5 drop from the $310.7m generated in June. It was the first time the state’s handle fell below $300m since August 2022 and the fourth consecutive month with a month-on-month handle decline.

The Colorado Department of Revenue reported that gross gaming revenue was $25m, 20.2 per cent ahead of in July 2022 and 171.7 per cent more than June this year. Online operators reported GGR of $24.8m and players won $256.1m.

Baseball was again the most popular sport to bet on, with players wagering $104.9m. Basketball was second with $34.5m, and then tennis at $33.9m. Players spent $44.8m on parlay bets.

Colorado claimed $1.8m in sports betting tax, lifting the 2023 total to $14m. That is $6.6m ahead of last year’s pace through the first seven months

See also: Sporttrade betting app goes live in Colorado