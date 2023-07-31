Colorado sports betting handle drops to $310.7m in June

Gross gaming revenue was $9.2m, a 70 per cent drop compared to May.

The sports betting handle was down 0.8 per cent year-on-year.

US.- Colorado’s sports betting handle totalled $310.7m in June. That’s a decrease of 0.8 per cent year-on-year, and also down from the $385.2m generated in May.

The Colorado Department of Revenue reported that gross gaming revenue was $9.2m, a 70 per cent drop compared to May. The 10 retail sportsbooks experienced the most significant decrease, from $216,433 to -$674,061. Online operators reported GGR of $9.9m. The win rate was 2.97 per cent.

Baseball was the most popular sport to bet on in June, with the Major League Baseball (MLB) accounting for more than 33 per cent of bets, followed by parley, with 22.4 per cent of the bets. Tennis made up 7.6 per cent of June’s handle.

Colorado claimed $442,000 in tax receipts, pushing the total for the first six months of the year above $12m, nearly double the comparable period from last year. The first three years of legal sports betting in Colorado saw $12.1bn in bets. Gross profits for sportsbooks totaled $817m.

