Sporttrade betting app goes live in Colorado

The sports betting operator has partnered with GF Gaming.

US.- Sporttrade, a Philadelphia-based sports betting operator, has launched its betting app in the US state of Colorado with GF Gaming. The company had already launched in New Jersey.

Alex Kane, Sporttrade’s founder and CEO, said: “Today we’re privileged to introduce the Sporttrade experience in Colorado. Our launch today proves that Sporttrade can operate in any jurisdiction, with the same great features our customers have come to know us for; instant in-play betting, great prices, awesome liquidity, and the ability to always trade in and out of bets at fair value.

“As our industry continues to shift focus towards differentiation and product, I’m proud to say that Sporttrade delivers the best in-play experience the world has ever seen. Thank you to the wonderful folks at the Colorado Division of Gaming, thank you to our growing family of customers, and most of all, I want to thank the fantastic Sporttrade team of employees, advisors, and investors.”

Roger Brown, general manager of GF Gaming and Easy Street Casino, added: “Having seen what Sporttrade has already achieved with its innovative and successful launch in New Jersey, we firmly believe that the brand and platform make for an ideal partnership for us in Colorado. Providing a better odds experience for the player is what GF Gaming has always been about, and Sporttrade brings that same priority to the sports betting market in Colorado.”

Colorado sports betting handle drops to $310.7m in June

Colorado’s sports betting handle totalled $310.7m in June. That’s a decrease of 0.8 per cent year-on-year, and also down from the $385.2m generated in May. The Colorado Department of Revenue reported that gross gaming revenue was $9.2m, a 70 per cent drop compared to May. The 10 retail sportsbooks experienced the most significant decrease, from $216,433 to -$674,061. Online operators reported GGR of $9.9m. The win rate was 2.97 per cent.