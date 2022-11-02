Colorado reports sports betting handle of $403.8m for September

September’s handle was up 55 per cent compared to August’s figure of $290.1m.

US.- Colorado’s sports betting handle hit $403.8m in September, according to information from the state Division of Gaming. The amount spent was up 55 per cent compared to August, when Coloradans wagered $290.1m. It was up by 10 per cent year-on-year.

The state’s 24 online operators saw their handle climb 11 per cent year-on-year to $445.6m. The 14 retail sportsbooks saw their handle fall by 18 per cent. Betting sites posted an 11.4 per cent hold, which is a record for the state and well above August’s win rate of 8.9 per cent.

Gross gaming revenue was $51.3m, and operators paid nearly $3m in revenue taxes, up from just $483,048 in September 2021.

Thanks to the NFL, the most popular sport in September was football. Pro football generated 32.4 per cent of the state’s total handle. Baseball generated 18.5 per cent and college football 11.7 per cent.

