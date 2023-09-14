Colorado Division of Gaming launches problem gambling self-exclusion programme

The statewide self-exclusion programme has been launched during Responsible Gaming Education Month.

US.- The Colorado Division of Gaming (DOG) has launched a statewide self-exclusion programme. Players can register to be excluded from gambling at casinos and placing sports wagers at retail and online sportsbooks. Players have the option of voluntarily registering for either one, three or five years.

Prior to the launch, which comes during Responsible Gaming Education Month, the Problem Gambling Coalition of Colorado (PGCC) managed enrollments on the self-exclusion list.

Colorado Division of Gaming director Christopher Schroder said: “The Division of Gaming is committed to promoting responsible gaming in the Colorado gaming industry, and the launch of the state’s self-exclusion program is an exciting advancement for our state. We appreciate all of the work that the PGCC has done to get the self-exclusion program to this point. They are an excellent partner in this important work.”

Colorado sports betting handle comes in at $281.1m in July

Colorado’s sports betting handle totalled $281.1m in July. That’s an increase of 8.9 per cent year-on-year but a 9.5 drop from the $310.7m generated in June. It was the first time the state’s handle fell below $300m since August 2022 and the fourth consecutive month with a month-on-month handle decline.

The Colorado Department of Revenue reported that gross gaming revenue was $25m, 20.2 per cent ahead of in July 2022 and 171.7 per cent more than June this year. Online operators reported GGR of $24.8m and players won $256.1m.