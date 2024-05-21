Colombian regulator proposes pan-LatAm environmental lottery

A cross-nation lottery would raise funds to tackle the impact of climate change.

Colombia.- The Columbian gambling regulator Coljuegos has proposed the creation of an Ibero-American environmental lottery. Running in multiple countries in Latin America, the lottery would raise funds to tackle the impact of climate change.

Coljuegos president Marco Emilio Hincapié made the proposal at the eighth Ibero-American Gaming Summit in a panel discussion on the future of gaming in Colombia and Latin America.

He said: “We have presented our progress in terms of regulation. In addition, we have taken the opportunity to propose the creation of a large Ibero-American draw that would allow us to direct resources to combat the effects of climate change.”

Hincapié also called for the creation of a Latin American commission of regulators to foment collaboration among national regulators in the region, to promote responsible gambling and to tackle illegal gambling.

He said: “As a result of the summit, we have committed to combating illegality in gambling in each of our countries. In addition, we will seek to agree on technological and regulatory strategies that allow regulatory protection in Latin America.”