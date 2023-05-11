Marco Emilio Hincapié to lead Colombian gambling regulator

Coljuegos will have another new president.

Coljuegos will have its fourth president in three years.

Colombia.- Political disagreements over the future of Colombia’s healthcare system have led to another change of leadership at the country’s gambling regulator. Roger Carrillo Ocampo has resigned from his position as president of Coljuegos at the request of the country’s president, Gustavo Petro.

It’s been reported by local media that his replacement will be Marco Emilio Hincapié, who is secretary general of Petro’s Colombia Humana party. W Radio says the sources from the Ministry of Finance and Public Credit confirmed the choice, which would make Hincapié the fourth person in charge of Colombian gambling since 2020. Carillo Ocampo himself only took up the position in March.

Hincapié is a well-known progressive politician from the department of Tolima. He is close to President Petro and served as president of the Colombian Lottery Federation (FEDELCO).

President Petro is trying to push through reforms to centralise Colombia’s public healthcare system. Carillo Ocampo, an economist and member of the Conservative Party, is one of a number of senior civil servants to have criticised the plans.

Petro took office in August and is accused of provoking chaos by demanding the resignation of bureaucrats from different political parties. Roger Carrillo previously served as Coljuego’s Head of Planning Advisory Office.

