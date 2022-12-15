Codere Online goes live with Evolution Online live casino and slots in Panama

The deal extends Evolution’s existing agreements with Codere Online for Europe and several Latin American countries.

Press release.- Evolution Group today announced that it has gone live with Codere Online in Panama, with online live casino and slots games for players, accessed via the sports betting and gaming website www.codere.pa.

The agreement with Codere Online means online players in Panama will now be able to enjoy world-leading live casino games and live game shows from Evolution, as well as the best online slots from Evolution Group brands NetEnt and Red Tiger.

An initial group of games has been certified by Panama’s Gaming Control Board in what is Evolution’s first operator agreement in Panama’s newly regulated gaming market. Further Panama-certified games are expected to be added over the coming months.

The deal extends Evolution’s existing agreements with Codere Online for Europe and several Latin American countries including Colombia, Argentina and Mexico.

The live casino games for Panama are streamed from Evolution’s state-of-the-art studios where the infrastructure allows for thousands of online players to play concurrently in the same games.

Codere Online launched in 2014 as part of the renowned casino operator Codere Group. Codere Online offers online sports betting and the online casino through its state-of-the-art website and mobile application.

Codere Online currently operates in its core markets of Spain, Italy, Mexico, Colombia, Panama and the City of Buenos Aires (Argentina). Codere Online became the first gaming operator in Latin America to become publicly traded on Nasdaq under ticker CDRO on December 1, 2021. Codere Online is the official betting partner of Real Madrid in Latin America, River Plate in Argentina and Monterrey Rayados in Mexico.

Salo Leder, Regional Manager for Codere Online in Latin America, commented: “We are very excited to bring players in Panama the best experience in online casino and slot games, whether that be live games that replicate the excitement of a visit to a land-based casino or innovative online slots with engaging themes and stunning graphics and gameplay.”

Mónica Umaña, Head of Operations LATAM at Evolution, added: “We are proud of our long and successful partnership with Codere Online in multiple jurisdictions and delighted to have Codere Online as the first operator of our games in Panama.

“The Latin American market is very important for Evolution Group and this is another major expansion of our presence in this region.”