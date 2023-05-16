Clarion Gaming’s ICE and iGB Affiliate London events shortlisted in prestigious awards

The winners will be announced at the annual awards ceremony of the Association of Exhibition Organisers, which will take place on 16th June in London.

Press release.- Clarion Gaming has a major cause for celebration. ICE London and its sister show iGB Affiliate London have been shortlisted in the prestigious Association of Exhibition Organisers (AEO) annual Awards.

Widely regarded as the Oscars for the events industry, the judging panel has shortlisted ICE London in the Best UK Tradeshow category of events in excess of 8,000 sqm with iGB Affiliate London named in the final shortlist of events between 4,001 and 8,000 sqm.

In a further accolade Affiliate Meet Markt, a joint initiative between Gaming and the Digital Marketing Divisions at Clarion has also been nominated appearing in the category for Best International Event Launch. The winners will be announced at the annual Awards ceremony taking place on 16th June at the Grosvenor House, Park Lane, London.

Clarion Gaming delivered two hugely successful events both of which set new records for attendance and customer satisfaction. Stuart Hunter, managing director at Clarion Gaming, commented: “The AEO shortlist represents a powerful validation of the dedicated work invested by the respective organising teams in partnership with their customers and the global gaming industry.”

“We have a passion for the sectors that we serve and I believe that was clearly evident to the many thousands of industry professionals who were in attendance and who travelled to be with us from every corner of the world. The AEO received a record number of entries for this year’s awards and being shortlisted is a great testament to the professionalism of the entire Clarion Gaming team. The team is already deep in planning for the 2024 editions of the events.”

Andy Ventris, who joined Clarion Gaming in June 2022 as ICE show director said: “ICE 2023 was a breath-taking introduction to the international gaming industry. I’ve spent all of my professional life in events but the energy and dynamism on show at ICE London eclipsed anything that I’ve experienced before. Attracting over 40,000 industry professionals to London in February speaks volumes for the work and dedication of everyone associated with the ICE brand.”

iGB Affiliate London 2023 succeeded in breaking records across the board with more attendees travelling from more countries than at any time in the event’s history. Naomi Barton, portfolio director responsible for the iGB brand stated: “According to research conducted amongst our stakeholders by the independent research company Explori, iGB Affiliate London 2023 ranked in the top 5% of UK b2b events. To be shortlisted in our category is a further endorsement of the iGB brand and the quality of the stakeholder experience that the team delivered so successfully.”