Circa Sports to launch temporary retail sportsbook in Kentucky

Circa Sports will open a temporary retail sportsbook at The Mint Gaming Hall Kentucky Downs.

US.- Circa Sports is set to launch a temporary retail sportsbook at The Mint Gaming Hall Kentucky Downs in Franklin, Kentucky, on August 12, subject to regulatory gaming approvals. The venue will be used until the debut of the permanent retail sportsbook planned for the summer of 2025.

The space will feature three betting windows, one ADA window, five kiosks, 10 TVs and four odds boards. A Circa Sports betting kiosk will open at Oasis Side Bar inside The Mint Gaming Hall seven days a week from 9am to 11pm.

Derek Stevens, CEO of Circa Sports, said: “Launching a sportsbook in a new state is a significant milestone for any operator, and we couldn’t think of a better venue than The Mint Gaming Hall. Kentucky’s passion for sports makes it an ideal location, and we’re excited to offer customers a unique betting experience, combining some of the best odds in the industry with top-tier service.”

The Mint Gaming Hall general manager Johan Mirkovic added: “Today marks the beginning of an exciting journey into the world of sports, where every page tells a story of passion, victory, and determination. As we open the doors to our new sportsbook and great partnership with Circa’s amazing team, we invite you to immerse yourself in the thrill of the game and the beauty of competition. Join us as we celebrate the spirit of athleticism and the joy of sportsmanship – may this book be a testament to the timeless love for all things sports!”

In May, Circa Sports launched its mobile betting app in Kentucky via a licensing agreement with ECL Corbin at the Cumberland Run harness track. Wagers can only be made while the patron is within Kentucky state lines.

Kentucky sports betting handle reaches $150.3m in June

Kentucky’s sports betting handle was $150.3m in June, down 17.1 per cent from May. Some $145.7m was bet online. Sports betting revenue across retail and online was $15.4m, down 27.2 per cent from May’s figures. Online revenue registered $14.9m and retail betting $506,997. Tax collections totalled $2.2m, down 27.3 per cent from May.