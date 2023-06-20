Churchill Downs secures site for Kentucky HRM entertainment venue

The company will build its HRM entertainment venue as an annex of Ellis Park Racing & Gaming.

The company will build the historical racing machine venue in eastern Daviess County.

US.- Churchill Downs Incorporated has announced that it has secured a site in eastern Daviess County, outside of the Owensboro city limits, to build its previously announced historical racing machine (HRM) entertainment venue as an annex of Ellis Park Racing & Gaming.

This new facility will support purse funding for Ellis Park race meets. The company will provide updated development and investment plans in the coming months.

CDI has suspend racing operations at Churchill Downs Racetrack for the remainder of the Spring Meet, scheduled to run to July 3. Live racing has been relocated to Ellis Park Racing & Gaming in Henderson. The decision followed a number of horse injuries

Churchill Downs Q1 revenue increases 54%

Churchill Downs has recorded $559.5m in net revenue for Q1 2023, up 54 per cent compared to the same period in 2022 ($364.1m). The company’s adjusted EBITDA was $222.9m, up 73 per cent.

The company’s live and historical racing net revenue for Q1 increased from $87.2m to $215.8m. Its adjusted EBITDA was $82.1m, up 194 per cent compared to the same period last year.