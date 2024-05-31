Churchill Downs appoints new VP of investor relations

Sam Ullrich will report to Marcia Dall, EVP and CFO at Churchill Downs.

US.- Churchill Downs Incorporated has named Sam Ullrich as vice president of investor relations. Ullrich will be responsible for all aspects of investor relations and will work closely with current and prospective shareholders and analysts. He will report to Marcia Dall, executive vice president and chief financial officer.

See also: Churchill Downs reports revenue of $590.9m for Q1

Ullrich brings 15 years of financial experience with publicly traded companies. Before joining CDI, he was director, Commercial and Financial Planning, for Kentucky Fried Chicken Corporation. He began his career at PricewaterhouseCoopers in Louisville, Kentucky and held various finance and accounting positions at KFC and YUM until being promoted to KFC US interim CFO in October 2022.

He graduated Summa Cum Laude from the University of Kentucky with a Bachelor of Science Degree in Accounting and Business Administration in Finance. He is also a Certified Public Accountant in the State of Kentucky.