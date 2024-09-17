Thomas Bone, Merkur: “SBC Summit is the perfect venue for us to showcase our innovations and forge new partnerships”

Thomas Bone, CEO of Merkur Online Divisions, gives an insight into what the company is preparing for its exhibition at SBC Summit and discusses the current industry landscape.

Exclusive interview.- Thomas Bone, CEO of Merkur Online Divisions (B2B), discusses, in an exclusive interview with Focus Gaming News, the products Merkur will showcase at the SBC Summit. He also shares his thoughts on the challenges facing the industry and reflects on the impact of the company’s rebranding.

Next September, Merkur will exhibit at the SBC Summit in Lisbon. What expectations do you have about the event?

We have high expectations for the upcoming SBC Summit in Lisbon next September, especially after last year’s event in Barcelona, which was quite impressive. The SBC Summit has proven to be a premier event for the gaming and betting industry, and we are confident that Lisbon will be no different.

Our primary goal is to connect with the right audience for our B2B products, including our terminals which combine the retail and online world, our eWallet payment solution paylado, Bedes gaming platform offerings, and the products of our game studios edict and blueprint.

The event attracts top-tier industry professionals, making it the perfect venue for us to showcase our innovations and forge new partnerships. We are 100 per cent sure that the SBC Summit in Lisbon will provide the ideal platform for us to engage with key stakeholders, demonstrate our capabilities, and further strengthen our presence in the market.

“Our primary goal is to connect with the right audience for our B2B products.”

What products will be exhibited at the show? Can you anticipate new product highlights that will improve the gaming experience?

At the SBC Summit in Lisbon, Merkur will be showcasing a wide range of cutting-edge products designed to enhance the gaming experience and cater to the evolving needs of the industry.

We are excited to present our Merkur eSolutions terminals, which is our own hardware that seamlessly combines the retail and online gaming worlds. This integration provides a unified experience for players, whether they are engaging with our services in a physical location or online. Using one registration for multiple accounts, depositing or withdrawing cash and having access to MERKURs eShop (Buying prepaid vouchers for mobiles or the famous wunschgutschein).

In addition to the terminals, we will be highlighting our innovative eWallet paylado, a solution that streamlines payments and provides a secure, efficient, and user-friendly experience for both operators and players.

Moreover, our Bede Gaming platform will be a focus at the event. As an international platform, Bede Gaming offers robust and scalable solutions for operators, enabling them to manage their gaming portfolios effectively across multiple markets.

Lastly, we are thrilled to feature products from our renowned gaming studios, edict and Blueprint. These studios are known for their innovative game design and high-quality content, omnichannel strategies which consistently engage and entertain players worldwide.

What do you think are the main challenges the industry will face shortly?

The European gambling industry, particularly in countries like Germany, the UK, Spain, the Netherlands, and Denmark, is currently confronting significant challenges, including regulatory shifts, market saturation, and the need for technological innovation.

Regulatory frameworks are undergoing changes, with Germany’s new Interstate Treaty enforcing stricter rules, while the UK is considering tightening its Gambling Act. Similarly, Spain, the Netherlands, and Denmark are regularly refining their regulations.

In mature markets such as the UK and Denmark, where growth has plateaued, innovation is essential for continued success. Additionally, operators must embrace advanced technologies, including AI-driven personalization, to meet evolving player expectations. The focus on responsible gambling and player protection is intensifying, placing increased pressure on operators to balance these priorities with profitability.

Beyond Europe, the U.S. offers new opportunities, albeit within a fragmented regulatory environment, while Latin America presents growth potential, though operators must navigate inconsistent regulations and economic challenges. Success in these regions hinges on well-tailored, localized strategies.

67 years after the foundation of the Gauselmann Group, in January it changed its name to Merkur Group. What can you tell us about the impact of the rebranding through these months?

With the rebranding of the Gauselmann Group to Merkur Group, we have opened a new chapter in the company’s history. The goal of this rebranding was and remains to allow the entire group to benefit from the strong brand recognition of the Merkur Sun. The brand has firmly established itself internationally and is now an integral part of the global gambling industry. The fact that the entire group now carries this well-known brand name reflects both the internationalization and the success of Merkur.

“The goal of this rebranding was and remains to allow the entire group to benefit from the strong brand recognition of the Merkur Sun.”

You had a busy schedule in terms of events so far in 2024, what other industry events does the company plan to attend this year?

Indeed, 2024 has been a busy year for us in terms of industry events, and we have strategically planned our participation to maximize impact in key markets. We look forward to attending important German gambling events, vital to our focus on this market, where we will connect with peers, follow regulatory updates, and showcase innovations tailored for Germany.

Following SBC, we will be present at G2E in Las Vegas, a major global gaming expo, where we will highlight our innovations and explore opportunities in the expanding U.S. market. At SiGMA in November, we will attend as observers, focusing on industry trends, networking, and gathering insights without the logistics of exhibiting.

Lastly, we plan to show up at the Gaming in Germany Conference in December, engaging with regulators and key stakeholders as regulatory changes shape this important market. Looking ahead, ICE Barcelona 2025 will be a major highlight where we plan to unveil new products and strengthen our global presence.