Chicken Ranch Casino Resort unveils new amenities

The California resort has opened a 12,000-square-foot meeting and event space.

US.- Chicken Ranch Casino Resort in California has unveiled new amenities ahead of its full opening. The venue’s 12,000-square-foot meeting and event space adds to its five-storey hotel, which saw a soft opening in July.

The Chicken Ranch Casino Resort meeting and event space offers options for large corporate meetings and small events. Located on level three of the resort, it includes a ballroom, three meeting rooms, a boardroom and two pre-function areas.

Lloyd Mathiesen, chairman of the Chicken Ranch Rancheria of Me-Wuk Indians, said: “The debut of the Chicken Ranch Casino Resort meeting and event space opens up a world of new opportunities this town has not seen before. We look forward to welcoming visitors from all over to host their conferences, meetings, and events.”

The Chicken Ranch Casino Resort held a soft opening on July 15 for its five-storey hotel and expanded gaming floor. Located near Yosemite National Park, it has 196 hotel rooms. A full opening celebration is expected in autumn, when the property will also open restaurants and bars.