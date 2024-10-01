California governor signs law allowing tribes to sue card rooms

Gov. Newsom has signed a gambling bill that allows Native American tribes to sue card rooms for offering illegal card games.

US.- California governor Gavin Newsom signed a bill that would allow California’s casino-owning tribes to sue their business competitors. With Newsom’s signature on Senate Bill 549, tribes now can ask a judge to decide their longstanding claim that the state’s card rooms are illegally offering card games such as blackjack and pai gow poker.

According to some media outlets, several Californian cities receive nearly half of their budgets from taxes on cardrooms, meaning a tribal victory in court could jeopardize money for police, firefighters and other local services. Tribes state California voters gave them the exclusive rights to host the disputed table games.