Ocean Casino Resort launches Season of Giving giving initiative in Atlantic City

The campaign will assist local charities.

US.- Ocean Casino Resort in Atlantic City, New Jersey, has launched its Season of Giving initiative. Returning for a fourth year. The campaign will assist local charities including in areas of food insecurity, homelessness, youth support, education, family services and health and wellness.

During one of the activities, on December 18, the Ocean Casino Resort team and teens from the Boys & Girls Club will prepare and deliver meals to homeless and at-risk youth at the local Atlantic City Covenant House.

Bill Callahan, general manager for Ocean Casino Resort, said: “A primary focus for Ocean is giving-back to those most in need in our local community. Our Season of Giving program caps our year-long charitable efforts and continues to bring joy to both those who participate as well as those it benefits and that’s what the holiday season is all about.”

Ocean Casino Resort has 1,860 guest rooms and suites, and 135,000 square feet of gaming space, which includes over 1,750 slot machines and 125 gaming tables. Fanatics Sportsbook opened a retail sportsbook in September at The Gallery.