Casinos Austria revenue up 4.4%

The lottery segment boosted full-year revenue to €1.48bn.

Austria.- Casinos Austria has reported full-year gross gaming revenue (GGR) of €1.48bn for 2023. That’s a rise of 4.4 per cent from 2022.

Lottery was a significant growth driver, with GGR of €946.8m, up 1.5 per cent. The Casinos Austria division saw revenue of €304.5m, up 15.8 per cent, while Casinos Austria International contributed €212.1m. Revenue from the sports betting operator Tipp3, of which Austrian Lotteries owns 56 per cent, declined by 2.7 per cent. Revenue from the video lottery terminal business WINWIN rose by 3.3 per cent. Consolidated profit came in at €182.8m, up by 18.3 per cent.

Casinos Austria CFO Martin Škopek said the results were strong considering the “economically challenging environment in recent years” and hailed the results of the restructuring that was announced in July 2020 amid the Covid-19 pandemic with the aim of reducing costs.

He added: “The path of realignment and innovation that we have successfully taken is paying off thanks to the commitment and know-how of our employees, which means we are well prepared for all the challenges that lie ahead.”

CEO Erwin van Lambaart said: “Looking back at the past financial year makes me proud; once again the Casinos Austria and Austrian Lotteries Group achieved a positive balance and also made a significant contribution to the federal budget. The balance sheet is valuable confirmation of our company’s course to focus even more closely on our company value and the experiences we offer our guests and customers, especially in the post-Corona period.”

Austrian casino and lottery licence tender

Van Lambaart also commented on the upcoming licensing tender in Austria, with Casino Austria’s current licences to expire in 2027 and 2030.

He said: “We’re going into the new year with great confidence, with our most important goal in mind: regaining the licenses for Austria, for lotteries, casinos and also online. There is no call for tenders yet, but we will apply for all licences and prove that we are the best partner for the future.”