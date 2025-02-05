Casino moratorium bill fails in Iowa Senate

The bill would have blocked the Iowa Racing and Gaming Commission from considering a casino licence for Cedar Rapids.

US.- The Iowa Senate will not consider a proposed five-year moratorium on new casinos in the state. A Senate committee declined to advance the proposal, which was supported by a majority of the House.

The moratorium would have blocked the Iowa Racing and Gaming Commission from approving new gaming licences through June 30, 2030. The commission is scheduled to vote on a proposed $275m development for a casino in Cedar Rapids on Thursday (February 6).

The state’s existing casinos supported a moratorium. Boyd Gaming, which owns and operates the Diamond Jo, said a Cedar Rapids casino would “have a negative impact on Dubuque and other markets.” A feasibility study commissioned by the state gaming agency reached a similar conclusion.

See also: Iowa casinos and sportsbooks see revenue growth in November

Attempts to bring a casino to Cedar Rapids failed in 2014 and 2017. On both occasions, the IRGC said a new venue would harm other casinos (there are 19 licensed casinos in Iowa). Linn County voters approved a measure in 2021 that allows developers to seek a casino licence for the county in perpetuity.