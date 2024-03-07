Casino and sports betting removed from Alabama gaming bill

The proposed legislation will focus on introducing a state lottery.

US.- The Alabama Senate Tourism Committee has approved a new version of proposed gambling legislation approved by the Alabama House. The amended version would authorise a lottery but would not include sports betting or casino gaming.

The legislation previously passed by the Alabama House would include sports betting and up to seven new casinos. As advanced by the Senate Tourism Committee, HB151 and HB152 could still bring a state lottery, parimutuel wagering and historical horse racing.

The new version also changes the date when voters would decide on the constitutional amendment required to approve the move, shifting it form the November general election to a separate vote on September 10.