Canterbury Park Holding Corporation names two new board members

The new appointments increase the size of the board to seven members.

Peter Ahn and Damon Schramm have been appointed to the company’s board of directors.

US.- Canterbury Park Holding Corporation has announced that Peter Ahn and Damon Schramm have been appointed to its board of directors. Ahn will serve on the board’s Audit Committee, and Schramm will work on the Compensation Committee. The new appointments increase the size of the board to seven members.

Currently, Peter Ahn serves as chief financial officer of Hemisphere Companies, a private investment firm. He also worked as an investment banker with Dain Rauscher (now part of RBC Capital Markets) and Jefferies and Co., with a primary focus on the casino industry.

With extensive governance experience, Ahn served on the boards of directors for each of Hemisphere’s companies. He also served on the boards at Macalester College, the Blake School, and the Lake Country School, all of which are located in Minneapolis and St. Paul.

Damon Schramm works as vice president of legal for Togetherwork. He also served as general counsel for KASA Holdings, a private equity and holding company operating across Internet, technology, and e-commerce sectors.

He worked at Lathrop GPM and served as chief legal officer and secretary for Waitr and BiteSquad.com, as well as senior vice president, general counsel, and secretary for Evine Live. At Lakes Entertainment, he served as vice president, general counsel, and secretary.

Schramm brings gaming industry experience as well as mergers & acquisitions, corporate governance, and legal expertise, having served as corporate secretary for three public companies.

Randy Sampson, executive chairman of the board, president, and chief executive officer of Canterbury Park, commented: “We are delighted to welcome Peter Ahn and Damon Schramm to the board of directors of Canterbury Park. Collectively, they bring to our company extensive gaming industry knowledge and corporate governance expertise which we believe make them ideal members of our expanded Board.

“We look forward to benefiting from their counsel and expertise as we continue to grow our Card Casino and racing businesses while further unlocking shareholder value through the ongoing development of Canterbury Commons.”

Canterbury Park Holdings proposes new casino in Nebraska

Canterbury Park Holdings has proposed a new casino and a horseracing track in Nebraska. It submitted presented its proposal to Kimball City Council and County Commissioners. The proposal includes a hotel and event centre north of Interstate 80, west of Highway 71.

Canterbury Park Holdings representative Mark Montross said: “We are here on the first step to hear your input. Our board is adamant that the local community’s support must be there for any project we move forward with.”