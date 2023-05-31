Camilla Rosenberg to lead Swedish gambling regulator for three more years

The Swedish government has extended Rosenberg’s tenure.

Sweden.- The Swedish government has extended the tenure of Camilla Rosenberg as director general of the national regulator Spelinspektionen for three years. She will remain in the position until October 31, 2026.

Rosenberg took up the post at what was then Lotteriinspektionen in October 2017, after being named acting director general six months earlier. She joined the regulator as head of operations in 2015 having previously worked as chief legal officer at Swedish Energy Agency.

Her tenure as director general saw the introduction of Sweden’s regulated online gambling market in 2019, which is when the regulator was renamed Spelinspektionenen. More recently, she has seen the Swedish gambling regulator receive more powers to tackle unlicensed gambling, including the ability to demand information from payment providers. It has also received an increase in funding for this year.

Rosenberg said: “It feels good to be able to continue working on launching the various parts of the reforms and taking the continued important steps for a well-functioning Swedish gambling market.”

Swedish gambling revenue reaches €569m in Q1

Spelinspektionen has reported that gaming companies with a Swedish license saw a combined turnover of SEK 6.6bn (€569m) in the first quarter of 2023 (players’ stakes minus paid winnings). The preliminary figure remains level with turnover in the same quarter last year.

Online casino gambling generated the majority of revenue at SEK 4.1bn, down very slightly from Q1 2022. State lottery and slot games generated SEK 1.36bn, up from SEK 1.29bn. State casino gaming via Casino Cosmopol generated SEK 126m, a rise of 22 per cent from SEK 103m in Q1 2022.