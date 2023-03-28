California’s Soboba Casino Resort selects Context Networks platform

The casino has contracted Context Networks’ Contextual Promotions Media Network (CPMN).

US.- Soboba Casino Resort in San Jacinto, California, has contracted Context Networks‘ Contextual Promotions Media Network (CPMN), a platform that delivers personalised targeted promotions

The CPMN will be rolled out at Soboba Casino Resort in the coming weeks and will offer a range of promotions, including free play offers and dining discounts. The casino Resort has a luxury hotel and golf course.

Matthew Olden, CEO of Context Networks, said: “Our CPMN platform will enhance and enrich the guest experience at Soboba Casino Resort. This technology allows us to tailor promotions to the individual preferences and interests of each of Soboba’s guests, resulting in a more contextual and relevant experience for them. We’re confident that this partnership will drive increased revenue and loyalty for their brand.”

Douglas Abbott, CMO of Context Networks, added: “We’re excited to partner with Soboba Casino Resort and bring the power of our Contextual Promotions Media Network to their guests. We believe this technology will drive increased engagement and satisfaction for Soboba Casino’s patrons, and we look forward to working with their team to deliver a truly personalized experience for their guests.”

Tachi Palace Casino Resort close to finishing upgrades

Tachi Palace Casino Resort, the gaming facility owned and operated by the Tachi-Yokut Tribe on the Santa Rosa Rancheria in Lemoore, California, provided an update on its upgrades. It plans to host an opening celebration in May.

The first-floor renovation of the casino is almost complete, with a 60,000-square-foot thematic “Casino of the Moon” gaming space. Meanwhile the Sun Table Games Pit (inspired by “brilliant sun themes offering a brighter, exciting, high-energy gaming atmosphere,”) will be completed for March 17 and half of the main table games pit has been upgraded with a Great Gatsby theme.