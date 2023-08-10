California’s Red Earth Casino selects Quick Custom Intelligence platform

Red Earth Casino is located between Indio and Brawley on Highway 86.

QCI’s platform is being deployed at the California property.

US.- Red Earth Casino in Thermal, California has begun installing the Quick Custom Intelligence (QCI) AGI Platform. Marketing, player development and casino operations teams will begin training soon. Red Earth Casino is located between Indio and Brawley on Highway 86 and offers more than 400 slots.

Noel Laursen, general manager of Red Earth Casino said: “We are excited to add the suite of QCI products. They will not only make us more efficient but will assist us in achieving our goal of constantly improving the guest experience at Red Earth Casino.”

Dr. Ralph Thomas, CEO of QCI, added: “We thank Red Earth Casino for their decision to partner with QCI as their data and resort tooling provider. QCI is committed to further innovation to meet the need of gaming resort operators. The QCI AGI Platform was developed specifically for resort casinos, allowing their hosts, marketing executives and casino gaming operators’ team to function in a modern data-enriched environment.

“With over 4,000 gaming executives currently utilizing the QCI platform worldwide, we are confident our proven product will continue to meet the dynamic needs of Red Earth Casino.”

In June, QCI and Live! Casinos announced the deployment of version 5.2 of the QCI Enterprise Platform at casinos in Maryland, Philadelphia, and Pittsburgh.

