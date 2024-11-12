California’s Pechanga Resort Casino and The Venetian Resort Las Vegas sign rewards deal

The resorts have signed a partnership for member rewards.

US.- The Pechanga Band of Indians’ Pechanga Resort Casino and The Venetian Las Vegas have signed a deal to allow guests of each resort to access benefits, amenities and casino club member rewards from the other venue.

Ken Perez, president of the Pechanga Development Corporation, said: “Our team at Pechanga is always looking for unique and truly special ways we can deliver experiences and luxury to our guests. We’re looking forward to this partnership with such a respected and sought-after brand as The Venetian Resort in the Las Vegas hospitality and casino landscape.”

Danny Ruiz, chief gaming officer of the Venetian, added: “We’re excited to welcome Pechanga guests to The Venetian Resort and provide our Venetian Rewards guests to experience Pechanga, a top casino destination in southern California. Together, we’re offering our guests exclusive perks, seamless access to experiences at both destinations, and a chance to enjoy the best of both worlds like never before.”

Pechanga Casino has 200,000 square feet of gaming space. It features 5,500 slots and table games. The Venetian Las Vegas recently opened a new poker room on Level 2 at Grand Canal Shoppes. It features 50 tables spread across 14,000 square feet, making it the largest room on the Strip.