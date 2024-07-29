Pechanga Resort Casino expands partnership with LA Clippers

The California resort has become the basketball team’s exclusive tribal casino and a Founding Partner of the Intuit Dome.

US.- The LA Clippers has announced that Pechanga Resort Casino has expanded its sponsorship of the club. The venue will become the basketball team’s exclusive tribal casino and a Founding Partner of its new arena, Intuit Dome, which opens on August 15.

Ken Perez, president of Pechanga Development Corporation, said: “We are excited to partner and support the Clippers as they open their new home, Intuit Dome. This partnership expands the Pechanga brand and presence in Southern California sports and entertainment while making our communities better and stronger.”

LA Clippers and Intuit Dome Chief Commercial Officer Scott Sonnenberg added: “It has long been a priority for the Clippers organization to use our platform to make a meaningful difference and moving into our new home Intuit Dome has allowed us to create a space that brings even more people together. We’re very happy to have Pechanga as an Intuit Dome Founding Partner and the exclusive tribal casino of the LA Clippers as we continue programs and events that improve the lives of our neighbors.”

Pechanga Resort Casino, owned and operated by the Pechanga Band of Indians, offers 5,500 slots and table games.