US: Tulare County updates gambling ordinance to allow casino expansions

Casinos can operate more gaming tables for longer hours.

US.- The Board of Supervisors of Tulare County, California, has voted to update the county’s gambling ordinance. The new regulations will enable casinos in unincorporated areas to expand their operations, increasing the number of gaming tables, extending operating hours and removing previous $200 betting limits.

As of August 27, casinos in Tulare may now have 12 gambling tables. This replaces the previous limit of five. Meanwhile, the countywide limit on gambling tables has been increased from 12 to 16. Casinos can also now operate 24 hours a day instead of from 8am to 2am only. They can also now hire under 21s for non-gambling positions, such as in restaurants.

The ordinance was updated due to The Deuce Lounge and Casino‘s application to build a new facility in Goshen. The Board of Supervisors may look into increasing the countywide gambling table limit by two every four years, in line with the Gambling Control Act.

