Caesars unveils $435m transformation of New Orleans hotel and casino

US.- Caesars New Orleans in Louisiana has finally completed its $435m to revamp after four years of construction delays. The multi-million-dollar transformation includes new rooms, a revamped gaming floor and new restaurants and bars.

The project, which overhauled the former Harrah’s property, comes in time for the 2025 Super Bowl, which will take place in New Orleans. According to the company, the refurbishment aimed to “modernise the casino and its offerings, positioning Caesars New Orleans as a premier luxury destination.”

Among the most changes is a revamp of the 115,000-square-foot gaming area, which features a new World Series of Poker Room, a revamped Caesars Sportsbook area with a 147ft wall of TV screens, and an exclusive High Limit gaming section for players placing minimum bets starting at $100. For the highest rollers, private Salon rooms offer personalised table games and a “chance to mingle with sports and entertainment celebrities.”

“We are just going to be a lot more to everyone than we used to be. Little known fact is that Caesars is never used with an apostrophe because the idea is we are all Caesars and every guest can experience it,” said Samir Mowad, general manager of Caesars New Orleans Casino & Hotel.

Caesars has also added a 15-storey, 340-room hotel annexe on Convention Center Boulevard, featuring a covered carport at its entrance. The lower two floors have been fashioned into a “hotel within a hotel” with the Nobu brand. The hotel features 54 luxury rooms, including 12 suites. New restaurant openings include the Nobu chain, co-founded by chef Nobu Matsuhisa, Robert De Niro, and Meir Teper on the casino level.

Emeril’s Brasserie, from celebrity chef Emeril Lagasse, has opened on the Canal Street side of the casino, and a new 12,000-square-foot food court features fast-casual options from chefs like Nina Compton, Bobby Flay, and Buddy Valastro. A new lounge, Octavia, has replaced the former Masquerade dance club.