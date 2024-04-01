Caesars Sportsbook receives Responsible Gambling Council RG Check accreditation

The certification included an assessment of Caesars Sportsbook’s commitment to responsible gaming.

US.- Caesars Sportsbook has received the RG Check accreditation from the Responsible Gambling Council. As part of the RG Check accreditation process, Caesars Sportsbook underwent an assessment of its responsible gaming practices, team member training process, player education and protection efforts.

Responsible Gambling Council CEO Shelley White said: “Congratulations to Caesars Sportsbook for receiving their RG Check accreditation. RG Check is the world’s most comprehensive gambling accreditation program. Developed in consultation with policymakers, gambling providers, players, and people who have experienced gambling harm.

“It is also backed by rigorous safeguards that protect players and foster a sustainable player base. An RG Check Accreditation means Caesars Sportsbook has achieved the highest standards for its Responsible Gambling practices.”

Eric Hession, president of Caesars Digital, added: “We are honoured to receive the RG Check accreditation from the Responsible Gambling Council. For more than 30 years, Caesars Entertainment has been at the forefront of Responsible Gaming, implementing policies that have carried over to Caesars Sportsbook to educate our players on how to play responsibly and provide responsible gaming tools.

“This acknowledgement validates our efforts to continue to improve our Responsible Gaming practices and ensure our players are gaming with us for the right reasons. We’re proud to further enhance our Responsible Gaming initiatives available through Caesars Sportsbook.”

In 2023, BetMGM received RG Check accreditation.