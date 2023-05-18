Caesars Sportsbook opens at Kansas Crossing

Visitors have the option of placing bets in person with a cashier or using kiosks.

Kansas Crossing Casino held an opening event.

US.- The Caesars Sportsbook and sports bar has opened at Kansas Crossing. Officials from Caesars Entertainment, city of Pittsburg, Crawford County, Explore Crawford County and the Pittsburg Area Chamber of Commerce attended the opening event.

The celebration included a ceremonial first bet, placed by Explore Crawford County executive director Dave Looby.

Jeff McKain, general manager of Kansas Crossing Casino, said: “This is a big step for us as we continue adding new ways for all sports fans to enjoy the sports they love in Kansas. We’re thankful for our guests’ patience as we transformed this space into the amazing sportsbook and bar that it is now.”

He added “mixing live entertainment, sports wagering and food and refreshments is a winning combination that we cannot wait for our guests to experience.”

Fans can place sports bets on the Caesars Sportsbook mobile app in addition to live, in-person betting at Kansas Crossing’s Caesars Sportsbook. They can add money, get faster payouts and take part in promotions using the app.

The newly renovated space has a new menu, furnishings and seating places, as well as 40 big-screen TVs in the bar area. Visitors have the option of placing bets in person with a cashier or using kiosks.

Kansas sports betting

Kansas sportsbooks took $206.3m in bets in March, up 6.3 per cent from February’s $194m. That’s the highest total since the state’s market opened in September, beating January’s $206m.

Revenue was $46,000, up 25 per cent from February’s $35,916. Operators paid $911,159 in tax, up 80 per cent month-over-month, from $1,134 in February.